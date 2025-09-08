European leaders to arrive in US for discussions on Ukraine early this week — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. A number of European leaders will arrive in the United States on Monday or Tuesday to discuss resolving the Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump announced.

"We have some very interesting discussions, you know. Europe, certain European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday, and individually," the US leader said, responding to reporters’ questions at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.

Trump expressed confidence that the Ukraine crisis will get settled.