BUDAPEST, September 7. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for signing a security treaty between the European Union and Russia.

"We need a security agreement between Russia and the European Union," Andras Laszlo, a Hungarian member of the European Parliament, quoted him as saying at an event organized by the ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party om his X page.

According to Orban, neither Hungary nor the European Union are interested in Ukraine’s disintegration but admitting Kiev to the EU would not be a good solution to the existing problems. Strategic partnership, in his words, would be enough to develop relations between the EU and Ukraine.