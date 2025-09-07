Expert proposes Global South to unite efforts in fighting against digital fake news

KUNMING /China/, September 7. /TASS/. Countries located in the global South region should demonstrate solidarity in the fight against fake digital information and can participate in the Dialogue on Fakes 3.0 forum, Timofey V, an expert of Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN), stated.

"We believe that people should be united, not divided, so in October this year we plan to organize the third annual international forum ‘Dialog about Fakes 3.0.’ We invite countries of the Global South to join us, because only through joint efforts can we respond to this threat," Timofey V said speaking at the ‘AI Technologies in Media’ session of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in Kunming, China.

According to the expert, GFCN, which boasts more than 100 educational articles and videos that verifies data detecting deep-fakes and world’s manipulation, was formed to share Russia's experience in combating fake messages around the globe.

"Amid ongoing conflict, fake news has become a weapon aimed at polarizing society in individual countries and dividing the international community," Timofey V stated.

"Here is a recent example: European Union authorities accused Russia of attacking Ursula von der Leyen's plane with GPS jamming during her visit to Bulgaria," he continued.

"They claimed that the plane was forced to circle the airport for several hours, and the pilots had to rely on paper maps. GFCN debunked this fake news: they analyzed the flight data and proved that the plane landed with a delay of only 9 minutes," Timofey V said.

"However, the so-called ‘global’ media were in no hurry to publish a retraction of their original statements. And this is just one of many examples. Having fought disinformation for many years, we have accumulated considerable experience," the expert stated.

"To share Russia's experience in combating fake news with the world, we have created the Global Fact-Checking Network," V continued. "The GFCN website now offers more than 100 educational articles and videos on verifying information, detecting deepfakes, and understanding information manipulation."

