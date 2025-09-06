Indian PM to skip UN General Assembly session due to tensions with US — newspaper

NEW DELHI, September 6. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip this year’s UN General Assembly session in New York, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

According to the paper, "this comes amid tariff tensions between India and the United States after President Donald Trump imposed ‘punitive’ levies on New Delhi for purchasing oil from Russia."

According to earlier reports, the Indian prime minister was expected to address the UNGA session on September 26.

"According to the speakers' list, India is scheduled to address the Assembly on the morning of September 27," the Hindustan Times noted, adding that Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar would represent the country instead of the prime minister.

India and the United States launched talks on a large-scale trade agreement in February, following Modi’s visit to Washington. The two countries seek to increase annual trade to $500 billion by 2030. The document was expected to be signed in the fall. India’s delegation made several trips to Washington to hold talks on the document; a US delegation’s visit to India for the sixth round of talks, set for August 25, was canceled.

On August 6, the US raised tariffs on Indian goods by 25% to 50%, citing New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil and petroleum products. The Indian Foreign Ministry condemned criticism from the US and the EU over Russian oil imports as unjustified.