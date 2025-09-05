Trump calls on EU to stop fining American companies

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has urged the European Union to immediately drop the practice of imposing fines on American companies.

"In addition to my previously posted TRUTH concerning Google, please let this Statement serve to represent that Google has also paid, in the past, $13 Billion Dollars in false claims and charges for a total of $16.5 Billion Dollars. How crazy is that? The European Union must stop this practice against American Companies, IMMEDIATELY!," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Following the European Commission’s decision to impose a 2.95 billion euro fine on Google for violating anti-trust laws in the European Union, Trump warned that he would be forces to take response measures. "We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity and, if it does, I will be forced to start a Section 301 proceeding to nullify the unfair penalties being charged to these Taxpaying American Companies," he wrote.

Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974 authorizes the president to take all appropriate measures, including raising tariffs, to retaliate other countries’ policies or actions that negatively impact US trade or run counter to international agreements.