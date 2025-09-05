BERLIN, September 5. /TASS/. Europe is now unable to play the role in global affairs that it would like to, Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz has admitted.

He noted that Europe is trying to unite and that Germany, as Europe’s biggest country. Is playing a major role in these efforts. However, in his words, Europe’s possibilities for independent action are limited. He cited the Ukrainian crisis as an example where Europe lacks the leverage to insist on settlement terms it wants.

"We depend on American assistance. We see that China, Brazil and other countries feel free in their relations with Russia, with the so-called Shanghai format (The Shanghai Cooperation Organization - TASS) emerging as a new partnership. I must admit that I am worried over the fact that as Europeans we are now unable to play the role we would actually like, and should, to guarantee our interests," he said in an interview with the YouTube channel of his party, the Christian Democratic Union.

This was his response to claims that he is too focused on foreign politics. He acknowledged that his foreign policy activities are a target of criticism inside Germany. "But a German chancellor will not be doing his job properly if he or she is not equally active in foreign, European politics and domestic affairs to guarantee peaceful, free and prosperous life in the country," he added.