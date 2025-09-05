Russia acts as key driving force for cooperation in Far East — Lao prime minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia is a key driving force that promotes international cooperation in the Far East, Prime Minister of the Lao People’s Democratic Republic Sonexay Siphandone said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The Far Eastern region comprises quite a number of countries which have a very large potential. And we can see that the Russian Federation acts as a key driving force for promoting cooperation in this region," Sonexay Siphandone said.

He noted that Russia plays a major role in strengthening economic partnership in the Asia Pacific as it develops multiple formats of bilateral and multilateral dialogue. The Lao head of government primarily highlighted the significance of BRICS as a key venue for global cooperation. Also, he emphasized Russia’s substantial role in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and in promoting Asia-Europe cooperation.

The aforesaid formats of multilateral cooperation across Asia contribute to boosting equal dialogue based on mutual respect and principles of sovereignty, Sonexay Siphandone added. For its part, Laos will seek to develop economic cooperation as part of these organizations.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.