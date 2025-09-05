China ready to cooperate with Russia in AI sphere in Far East

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Beijing expresses its readiness to interact with Moscow in the artificial intelligence sphere, including the Far East, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Li Hongzhong said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Doors of the China are open and we are ready to cooperate with all the sides, we are ready to cooperate with Russian in the artificial intelligence sphere. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping reached a consensus on this matter and I believe the next step will be the use of the cooperation platform in the Far East to strengthen interaction in this sphere," he said.

