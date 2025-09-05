Laos advocates cooperation in Far East — PM

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Laos is looking forward to cooperate with other countries, particularly within the framework of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The region of the Far East unites the whole range of countries having the great potential," he said. "These are such associations as BRICS, <...> such formats as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," the prime minister noted.

"Laos also seeks after cooperation within the framework of such open mechanisms," he added.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.