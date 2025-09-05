Bulgaria not going to deploy troops in Ukraine — PM

SOFIA, September 5. /TASS/. Bulgaria is a member of the so-called Coalition of the Willing but will not deploy military forces to Ukraine, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said at a press conference following talks with European Council President Antonio Costa, who is on an official visit to Sofia.

"Bulgaria is part of the Coalition of the Willing, but its role is defined by a decision of the National Assembly. We will not send troops to Ukraine, but we will provide minesweepers and other support vessels, as well as aviation and other necessary infrastructure. We will meet our obligations in accordance with parliament’s decision," Zhelyazkov stated.

He added that Bulgaria, together with Turkey and Romania, intends to set up a Black Sea security center.

On Thursday, members of the Coalition of the Willing met in Paris. According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the group now includes 35 members, 26 of which have expressed readiness to deploy military contingents to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace agreement is reached.