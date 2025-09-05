Trump says he plans to talk to Putin soon

WASHINGTON, September 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he planned to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the near future.

"I will be [speaking to Putin]. We are having a very good dialogue," he told reporters at the White House.

Trump said he expected the conflict in Ukraine to be the easiest to solve, because of his good personal relations with Putin, but the peace process turned out to be way more difficult than he thought.

A meeting of the Coalition of the Willing took place in Paris on September 4 to discuss, among other things, security guarantees for Ukraine. During the meeting, European leaders held a phone conversation with Trump.