Plan to deploy 10,000 US troops in Ukraine designed with US participation — WSJ

NEW YORK, September 5. /TASS/. With the assistance of US generals, European military chiefs have designed a detailed plan of deploying over 10,000 troops in Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported citing a European diplomat.

According to the plan, ground forces will be divided into two groups. One will train and assist Ukrainian servicemen, while the other, a separate "deterrence force" will focus on preventing a possible future Russian invasion.

The diplomat added that air patrols in Ukrainian airspace will be carried out by air force units based outside the country.

The plan was designed with the involvement of US generals.

On August 18, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow does not accept any scenarios involving the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine that could lead to an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict.