SCO summit shows changing world order affects Europe — Macron

PARIS, September 4. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in China demonstrated that the emerging change in the world order has an impact on Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference after negotiations of the so-called Coalition of the Willing.

The president acknowledged that the situation in the Middle East and Ukraine "places high demands on France," adding that "the world is unstable." Macron also mentioned the SCO summit, which "reminds us that the restructuring of the world is changing the situation for Europe in many ways."

The SCO Summit was held in Tianjin on August 31 - September 1. It was attended by the heads of more than 20 states and representatives of 10 international organizations. During the summit, 15 cooperation documents were signed.