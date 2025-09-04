Missiles for Kiev, troops after truce, faith in US: Coalition of Willing meeting

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. The so-called Coalition of Willing expects to agree on the US contribution to ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine in the coming days, French President Emmanuel Macron said following talks between coalition members in Paris.

The participating countries expressed their readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles and deploy troops "in the event of a cease-fire."

TASS has compiled the key facts about the meeting.

Macron's statements

The member countries of the Coalition of the Willing will send troops to Ukraine: "Today, 26 countries have officially committed to deploy troops in Ukraine as support forces or to ensure their presence on land, at sea or in the air to provide this support on the territory of Ukraine the day after the ceasefire or the establishment of peace.

"Several other countries are still considering their position."

The participants expect to finalize the US contribution to ensuring security guarantees for Ukraine in the coming days, since "all members of the Coalition of Willing - European, as well as Asian, Pacific and Canadian - have committed themselves."

Long-range missiles for Kiev

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the military planners and the coalition's chiefs of staff for their continued operational work to ensure that forces can be deployed in the event of a ceasefire, Downing Street said.

Besides, the countries that make up the Coalition of the Willing are willing to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles.

Poland

Poland will not send its military to Ukraine even after the end of hostilities there, Prime Minister Donald Tusk told reporters after the meeting: "We are responsible for the logistics."

A conversation with Trump

Reuters news agency, citing a White House official, reported that President Macron and European leaders called President Trump during the meeting of their Coalition of the Willing. According to it, Trump "stressed that Europe should stop buying Russian oil.".