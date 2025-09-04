Twenty-six countries prepared to deploy troops in Ukraine — Macron

PARIS, September 4. /TASS/. A total of 26 countries in the so-called Coalition of the Willing have confirmed their readiness to send military contingents to Ukraine once a ceasefire or peace agreement is established, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a press conference following coalition talks in Paris.

"Today, 26 countries have officially committed to deploying troops to Ukraine in a support capacity or to ensuring their presence on land, at sea or in the air to provide this support on Ukrainian territory when a ceasefire or peace agreement is reached," Macron said. He added that "several other countries are still considering their position," noting that a total of 35 participants attended the meeting.

In response to a follow-up question, Macron declined to reveal even the approximate size of the international contingent that the coalition plans to deploy in Ukraine, saying he did not want to "reveal its cards" to Russia. He nevertheless assured that chiefs of staff already have concrete plans and are discussing them through confidential channels.

When asked whether Germany, Italy, and Poland were among the countries that had agreed to send troops, Macron replied only that they had "confirmed their contribution to the training of Ukrainian troops or their participation in operations on land, at sea, or in the air."

According to Macron, the formation of a military contingent on Ukrainian territory "is not intended to wage war against Russia;" rather, the forces must "guarantee peace and send a clear strategic message." He stressed that they would not be deployed on the front line, but in designated areas still under consideration. "Following this summit, we have decided to begin political and legal work on providing these security guarantees with the coalition countries and Ukraine," he added.

On August 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Coalition of the Willing is attempting to undermine progress made in the Ukrainian settlement following Russian-US talks. Earlier, in an interview with NBC News, Lavrov also said that providing security guarantees for Ukraine through "foreign military intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable for Russia.