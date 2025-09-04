Zelensky, US envoy Witkoff meet in Paris

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have met in Paris, Zelensky's representative Sergey Nikiforov said.

"[Zelensky] sat down with Witkoff. As of now, their talks are through," he told reporters.

He did not elaborate, but earlier the Obshchestvennoye edition wrote, citing Elysee Palace sources, that the meeting was a continuation of the August 18 negotiations in Washington.

On Thursday, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and head of Zelensky's office Andrey Yermak also met with Witkoff in Paris to discuss the implementation of security guarantees for Ukraine.

On September 4, the so-called Coalition of the Willing met in Paris, where, among other things, it was planned to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine. The exact number of participants is unknown, but earlier French President Emmanuel Macron said that the "coalition" already has 30 member countries. Next, the leaders of these countries, together with Zelensky, plan to hold a joint telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump.