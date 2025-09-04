Trump's envoy leaves meeting of 'coalition of the willing' in Paris after 45 minutes

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff left the Elysee Palace 45 minutes after the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" began, Ukraine’s Evropeyskaya Pravda reported.

The office of French President Emmanuel Macron explained Witkoff's departure in a comment to the news outlet, stating that he left after delivering his speech to attend another scheduled meeting. According to the office, the special envoy later returned to speak with US President Donald Trump over the phone.

The meeting of the "coalition of the willing" is taking place in Paris on September 4, at which security guarantees for Ukraine are among the topics of discussion. French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier that the coalition has about 30 members, some of whom participated in the discussions via video link. Among the participants, journalists also noticed US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, who had previously held a separate meeting with Vladimir Zelensky.