CHISINAU, September 4. /TASS/. Moldova can only ensure a decent life for its citizens in alliance with Russia, said leader of the opposition parties’ bloc of Moldova Ilan Shor, who took part in the Eastern Economic Forum.

"At the Eastern Economic Forum, together with Pyotr Fradkov, Board Chairman of the PSB Bank, we took part in a videoconference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. For me, this dialogue is an important sign: Moldova has a chance to embark on the path of development and true partnership, to abandon the total absorption and destruction of the country by the West. Russia is always ready to communicate with us, and our citizens understand and appreciate this. I am convinced that only in a union state with Russia will we be able to ensure a decent life for Moldovans," Shor wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, the Moldovan Justice Ministry dissolved the parties Revival, Chance, The Power of Alternative and Salvation of Moldova and Victory, all part of the Victory bloc because of ties with the Shor party, which was declared illegal. Criminal cases were opened against the leaders of the bloc and other opposition parties. Shor said he would challenge the Moldovan government's attempts to ban these parties in all courts.

Parliamentary elections in Moldova are scheduled for September 28. According to opinion polls, the Action and Solidarity Party (PDS), which controls parliament and the government, may lose majority in parliament and the future government may be a coalition one. PDS’ opponents include the Patriotic Bloc, which advocates restoration of relations with Russia, which is formed around the Party of Socialists, as well as the Alternative bloc, which supports pro-Western policies.