Coalition of the Willing says ready to supply Kiev with long-range missiles — UK PM

LONDON, September 4. /TASS/. Countries of the so-called Coalition of the Willing have expressed readiness to supply Ukraine with long-range missiles, according to a statement from the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following his participation in a virtual meeting of the group.

"The Prime Minister also welcomed announcements from Coalition of the Willing partners to supply long range missiles to Ukraine to further bolster the country’s supplies," the communique reads. "He also thanked military planners and Chiefs of Defense for their ongoing and rapid work to ensure a force could deploy in the event of a ceasefire," the PM’s office added.

The Coalition of the Willing is meeting in Paris on September 4 to discuss, among other issues, security guarantees for Ukraine. The exact number of participants has not been disclosed, though French President Emmanuel Macron previously stated that the coalition already includes 30 member countries.