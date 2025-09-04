Iran reduces diplomatic relations with Australia, expels envoy from Tehran — MFA

TEHRAN, September 4. /TASS/. Iran has taken reciprocal measures in response to unfriendly actions by Australia, which on August 26 accused the republic of supporting anti-Semitism and expelled the Iranian ambassador, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"In accordance with diplomatic law, in response to Australia’s actions, Iran has also reduced the level of Australia’s diplomatic presence in Iran. The Australian ambassador has left the country," Tasnim quoted him as saying.

The Iranian diplomat also described Australia’s actions as unacceptable. "We are not happy with the downgrade of diplomatic relations, as we believe there was no reason for it. This will have a significant impact on ties between our countries," Baghaei said.

On August 26, Australia declared Iran’s ambassador persona non grata and announced the suspension of its embassy operations in the Islamic republic for security reasons. Canberra also accused Tehran of supporting anti-Semitism.