DUBAI, September 4. /TASS/. The death toll from Afghanistan's earthquake has exceeded 2,200, Taliban Deputy Spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said.

"The overall death toll has reached 2,205. A total of 3,640 people have been injured," he wrote on the X social media platform.

Rescue operations continue.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush mountains in Afghanistan on August 31. The epicenter was located 27 kilometers southwest of the city of Asadabad. Powerful tremors destroyed entire villages, while landslides blocked roads to some settlements and disrupted communication lines. Rescue operations are being carried out in remote mountainous areas.