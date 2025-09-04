China seeks to take lead in new world order as US 'loses allies' — TV

NEW YORK, September 4. /TASS/. Beijing is seeking to take a leading role in shaping a new world order, while "the United States loses allies," according to the Canadian television channel CBC.

The broadcaster drew attention to "China's lavish military parade," which, according to the channel, "could signal an attempted shift in world order" and demonstrate China’s growing role in shaping the future global structure.

CBC also noted that the parade was preceded by a major diplomatic summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of more than 20 other countries. The channel emphasized that all this is taking place as the United States "loses its allies."

The People’s Liberation Army of China held a large-scale military parade on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square on September 3, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The event was attended by President Xi Jinping of China, President Vladimir Putin of Russia and the heads of state and government from 24 other countries.