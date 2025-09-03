US ready to provide Poland with additional security guarantees — Nawrocki

WASHINGTON, September 3. /TASS/. The United States is ready to expand security guarantees for Poland, including increasing the American military contingent in the country, Polish President Karol Nawrocki told reporters after talks with American leader Donald Trump.

"During the negotiations of the full delegations, we even discussed with US President Donald Trump and the ministers the expansion of the presence of American troops in Poland, which makes me especially happy. Starting tomorrow, Minister Hegseth (Pentagon head Pete Hegseth - TASS), in accordance with the decision of President Trump, and Minister Cenckiewicz (head of the Polish National Security Bureau Slawomir Cenckiewicz - TASS) According to my decision, they will prepare proposals that will undoubtedly be favorable for Poland," Nawrocki said at a press conference for the Polish media broadcast by TVP Info.

"I confirm that these security guarantees were voiced both at the open meeting and at the meeting of the full delegations, they sounded powerful and unambiguous."

The Polish leader did not specify what exactly, besides increasing the American military presence in the country, would be included in these guarantees.

At the beginning of the talks with Nawrocki, Trump said that the United States was not going to reduce its military contingent in Poland, where about 10,000 American troops are stationed.