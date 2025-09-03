About third of Chinese investments in Europe in 2024 came to Hungary — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, September 3. /TASS/. Hungary accounted for 31% of China's total investments in the economies of European countries in 2024, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations Peter Szijjarto stated.

"Last year, 31% of Chinese investments in Europe came to Hungary," he wrote on the X social network following a meeting in Beijing with the management of Wanhua Chemical Group and Xiaomi. In his post, he called Hungary's economic cooperation with China "a success story."

Szijjarto also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Hungarian-Chinese relations are at record highs: Chinese companies are Hungary’s top investors, trade and tourism keep growing," he wrote on the X social network, posting a joint photo with his Chinese counterpart.

As State Secretary for International Communications and Liaison in the Office of the Hungarian Prime Minister Zoltan Kovacs noted, Chinese companies have become the largest investors in the Hungarian economy for "the third year in a row," and "bilateral trade in the first half of [2025] grew by 5%."

Szijjarto is on an official visit to Beijing. He attended the ceremonial military parade in Tiananmen Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.