Poland asks US to invite it to G20 — top diplomat

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. Poland has asked the US to invite it to join the G20 next year, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told reporters.

"Since Poland has joined the club of trillion-dollar economies (countries with a GDP of over a trillion dollars - TASS), I've asked the US, as the G20 chair in 2026, to invite us to join their ranks," the top diplomat said at a press conference in Miami.

Earlier, Sikorski spoke about plans to join the G20 by 2030.

The G20 was founded at a conference in Berlin on December 15-16, 1999, at the initiative of the finance ministers of the seven leading industrialized countries at the time: the United Kingdom, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, Germany, and Japan. The main purpose of its creation was to involve major developing countries in developing measures to respond to global challenges. The G20 members are 19 countries (along with the founding countries, these are Australia, Argentina, Brazil, India, Indonesia, China, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, and South Korea), as well as the European Union and the African Union.