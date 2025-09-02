Lukashenko congratulates Putin on successful meeting with Trump in Alaska

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the successful Alaska summit during a bilateral meeting in Beijing.

"I congratulate you. You had a good meeting with [US President] Donald Trump in Alaska. We applauded you. There's no need to say who won or lost. You both did a great job. I monitored the situation in Ukraine, and they have nothing to say. Those to the west of us say it was bad. Lately, everything has been bad for them. I think they will come to their senses and support the initiatives you and the US president put forward," the Belarusian leader said.

Lukashenko recalled his recent telephone conversation with Trump, during which the sides discussed the Ukrainian conflict. "I told him that we are one country. Russia is fighting alone. We support and will continue to support it to the best of our ability. I am saying this publicly. Time will show who is right and who is wrong. Many Europeans may thank us for stopping Nazism once again, which could be reborn as Fascism during these difficult times," Lukashenko emphasized.