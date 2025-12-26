Saudi Arabia carries out strikes on separatist positions in Yemen — TV

DOHA, December 26. /TASS/. Saudi Arabia’s air force has carried out strikes on the positions of separatists from the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Yemen’s eastern Hadhramaut Governorate, the AIC broadcaster, which is close to the council, reported.

According to the media outlet, the attacks targeted STC forces in the Wadi Nahb area.

There were no reports of casualties. Neither Riyadh nor the separatists have commented on the developments yet.

On December 9, Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, chairperson of the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, declared full control over the Hadhramaut and Al Mahrah governorates. Next-stage plans, he noted, include establishing institutions of a future state in southern Yemen. On Thursday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry slammed separatists’ actions as an unjustified escalation and urged the STC to withdraw its forces from the two regions. Earlier, Mustafa Ahmed Noman, deputy foreign minister in Yemen’s internationally recognized government, warned that Riyadh could give a tough response if the situation escalated.