Slovak PM to meet with Chinese, Russian presidents in Beijing

BRATISLAVA, September 1. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said that he will travel to China to attend celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War and to meet with the Chinese and Russian presidents, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

"This night, I am leaving for China," he said in a video address posted on his Facebook page (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"I would like to confirm that during my visit to China, I will hold bilateral meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other officials who will be there. Upon the return from Beijing, on Thursday evening, I will travel to Eastern Slovakia where I will hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Friday," he said, adding that he regrets that the European Union will be represented at the celebrations in Beijing only by Slovakia.