DUBAI, August 31. /TASS/. Leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah rebel movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has threatened to intensify attack on Israel after the death of the head of the Houthi-formed government, Prime Minister Ahmed Galeb al-Rahawi, in an Israeli strike on Sana.

"Our military policy related to our Israeli enemy remains unchanged. Missile strikes, drone attacks, and maritime blockade will be intensified," the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah television channel quoted him as saying.

On August 28, Israel attacked targets in Houthi-controlled Sana during a televised address by rebel leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi. According to the Israeli N12 television channel, the attack targeted senior Ansar Allah (Houthi) officials, including the defense minister and chief of the general staff. More than ten strikes were delivered on the military facility where senior Houthi officials were watching their leader’s address.

On Saturday, the unrecognized presidential council, which runs Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen, announced the death of the head of the Houthi-formed government, Prime Minister Ahmed Galeb al-Rahawi. According to a TASS source in the rebel movement, the Israeli strikes killed at least ten Houthi government members, including foreign, information, local self-government, ad economy ministers.

Earlier, social networks disseminated unverified reports about the death of Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atefi, who was said to be the main target of the Israeli strike. The Houthi-controlled Saba news agency on Saturday, released al-Atefi’s ritten statement saying that the rebels were ready to continue confrontation with Israel. No other proof that he has survived the Israeli attack was provided.