Putin, Xi Jinping briefly speak before joint photo of SCO summit delegations

TIANJIN, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping began their conversation "on their feet" before the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit had even started, a TASS correspondent reported.

Putin was the last to arrive at the main pavilion of the Tianjin Meijiang International Convention and Exhibition Center, where a formal reception for the heads of the delegations was to be held. Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan greeted their guest. While waiting for the other participants to gather on a special platform for a group photo, the leaders engaged in a lively conversation with the help of interpreters who had rushed over. This informal conversation lasted about five minutes.