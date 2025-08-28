Houthis begin producing multiple warhead missiles — leader

DUBAI, August 28. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have begun to manufacture multiple warhead missiles, the movement’s leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said.

"Missile forces brought us some good news about their new achievement which alarmed the Israeli enemy," he said in a TV address to his supporters. "We have begun to produce multiple warheads for Palestine 2 ballistic missiles. They are now capable of carrying several warheads," the Houthi leader explained.

On August 22, the Houthis claimed delivering a strike on Israel with a hypersonic ballistic missile. Later, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) concluded that the Houthis had launched a multiple warhead missile for the first time.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestine’s group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The attacks ceased following the introduction of a ceasefire regime in the Palestinian enclave in mid-January of this year. However, after the ceasefire was derailed in early March, the Houthis declared the resumption of strikes on Israeli vessels in the Red Sea and resumed their attempts to attack Israeli targets, including Ben Gurion Airport.

The Houthis insist that their arsenal is homemade. Iran has also refuted any accusations of military support for the Yemeni rebels.