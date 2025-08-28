Rome not to send troops to Ukraine, ready to provide 'external assistance' to security

ROME, August 28. /TASS/. Italy will not put its boots on the ground in Ukraine, but may help provide security guarantees "from the outside" and only after a truce, the government said after a meeting of the leaders of the ruling coalition, convened by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to assess the potential peace talks on Ukraine after recent meetings at the White House.

"It was confirmed that Italy's participation in the potential deployment of multinational forces on the territory of Ukraine is not envisaged, and options for monitoring and other activities outside Ukraine are being considered only after the cessation of hostilities," it said in a statement.

Earlier, Meloni said that security guarantees for Ukraine modeled on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty are the main mechanism being considered by Kiev's Western allies. She said that this proposal was initially made by Rome, which is not formally part of the Coalition of Willing countries that may send their military to monitor the observance of the ceasefire.

Earlier, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported that Italy could provide its field engineers to mine Ukrainian territories.