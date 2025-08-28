Bosnia and Herzegovina to hold elections for Republika Srpska head on November 23

BELGRADE, August 28. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina will hold early elections for president of Republika Srpska (entity of BiH) on November 23 of this year.

"At today's meeting, the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has decided to call and hold early presidential elections in Republika Srpska. The vote will be held on Sunday, November 23 of this year," the commission said in a statement.

According to the constitution proposed in the General Framework Peace Agreement on Bosnia (Dayton Agreement), BiH consists of two entities: The Muslim-Croatian Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina (about 51% of the territory of BiH) and the Republika Srpska (about 49% of the territory), as well as the Brсko district. Three main peoples are proportionally represented in the public administration system: Bosniaks (Slavs who converted to Islam), Serbs (Orthodox) and Croats (Catholics).

On August 6, the Central Election Commission of BiH terminated the powers of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik because he had been sentenced to a fine and a six-year ban on political activity and decided to hold early elections in Republika Srpska.

Dodik has announced a referendum on confidence in the leadership of Republika Srpska on October 25.