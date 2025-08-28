Italy's ruling coalition to consider sending sappers to Ukraine — newspaper

ROME, August 28. /TASS/. Italy's ruling coalition will discuss sending sappers to clear Ukrainian territories and sea areas of mines, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

According to it, the decision on this issue will not be immediate, and any action will only be possible if a ceasefire is established. Rome wants to distance itself somewhat from the "coalition of the willing," even if the sappers are part of paramilitary units, the newspaper noted.

At the same time, the leader of the League party, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, is categorically opposed to sending Italian troops to Ukraine. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also opposes the proposal, so sending sappers would be a compromise. The idea of sending specialists to clear mines from the Black Sea floor was raised during the previous government under Mario Draghi.

Speaking at a forum in Rimini the day before, Meloni said that security guarantees for Ukraine based on NATO's Article 5 model are the main mechanism being considered by Kiev's Western allies.