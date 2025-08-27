Israeli assault troops land near Damascus — TV

CAIRO, August 28. /TASS/. Israel’s assault force has landed near the al-Kiswah neighborhood in western Damascus, the Syria TV reported.

According to the television channel’s sources, no details about the attack are currently available but the Syrian military earlier detected covert listening devices and surveillance cameras in this area. Shortly after that, Israel delivered an airstrike on al-Kiswah, leaving several people killed and wounded.

Sham TV reported on Wednesday that Israeli warplanes attacked the Syrian army headquarters in al-Kiswah in western Damascus, firing at least six projectiles at ground targets. A strike was also delivered on a military facility on Mount Jebel al-Mani near Damascus.

Overnight to Wednesday, an Israeli drone attacked a military target in Damascus’ western suburb, killing six and wounding four servicemen.