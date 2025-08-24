STOCKHOLM, August 24. /TASS/. Norway will provide air defense worth around 7 bln kroner (over $695 mln) to Ukraine, the country’s government reported.

"Norway is contributing approximately seven billion kroner for air defense. The air defense systems will be delivered from Germany to Ukraine," the report said.

The Norwegian government also announced an agreement with Germany on purchase of two Patriot air defense missile systems with a full complement of ammunition for Kiev. Ukraine will also be provided with German TRML-4D radars manufactured by Hensoldt, and short-range air defense systems Typhon 2 manufactured by Kongsberg.

Germany is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States. It has provided various types of aid worth more than 40 bln euros to Kiev since the beginning of the armed conflict. The Russian side has repeatedly noted that pumping the Kiev regime with weapons only prolongs the conflict.