Trump makes it clear Kiev needs to make deal largely on Russia’s terms — NBC

NEW YORK, August 23. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has made it clear to Kiev that in order to achieve a truce Ukraine should make a deal largely on Russia’s terms, NBC News reported, citing an anonymous source in the White House.

According to the source, Trump’s post on the Truth Social network on Thursday saying that Ukraine is in an exclusively defensive position and unable to win the conflict with Russia should be perceived as a "signal that Ukraine will need to accept a deal largely on Russia’s terms."

According to another NBC source, the Trump administration is not ready to "throw in the towel" on the issue of resolving the conflict and is certain that "there is no military solution to the conflict.".