PARIS, August 23. /TASS/. Jean-Luc Melenchon, the founder of the LFI party, questioned Vladimir Zelensky’s mandate as a Ukrainian signatory of a potential peace agreement with Russia as he demanded to reinstate the rights to opposition parties in Ukraine for holding fair presidential and parliamentary elections there.

"Who will be signing peace? You’ll say Zelensky? You must be joking. He is no-one’s president, and his powers expired in May of last year," the French politician said at a meeting with his supporters streamed on X.

"A legitimate president to be elected by the Ukrainians is needed, and whoever they want is none of our business, but it is he who will sign a peace agreement," the politician concluded.

Also, Melenchon added, holding an election will provide a good opportunity for a truce demanded by the Europeans that will pave the way to resolving the conflict.

Zelensky’s term officially expired on May 20, 2024. Since then, no presidential elections have been held in the country. At the same time, Zelensky himself stated that the issue of his legitimacy does not concern him. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly emphasized that Zelensky’s legitimacy has ended.