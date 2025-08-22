Ukrainian drone instructors operating in at least five African countries — association

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian drone instructors have been spotted in Mali, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, and Chad, where they are coordinating terrorist attacks on government forces, Alexander Ivanov, director of the Officers Union for International Security, told TASS.

"The confirmed presence of Ukrainian drone instructors has been recorded in Mali, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Central African Republic, and Chad. In these countries, Ukrainian militants are working closely with local terrorists, supplying them with drones — including Mavic 3 drones with Ukrainian-made release systems — and providing training. Moreover, they are coordinating the militants' attacks on the positions of government and allied forces," Ivanov said.

He added that, according to independent experts, Ukraine is also supplying equipment to Burkina Faso, Somalia, and Libya.

Ukraine has even supplied a batch of drones directly to the Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) to destabilize the region and ignite a new conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Ivanov noted. According to him, the militants are planning an attack on the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Ugandan-controlled territories in order to blame the Ugandan military for it.

On August 20, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said in a speech at a UN Security Council meeting that there are specific facts clearly indicating that Ukrainian special services, including the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, are involved in subversive activities in the Sahel countries and other regions of Africa, including the Maghreb.