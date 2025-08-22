MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services are using the diplomatic cover of embassies to transfer military equipment and instructors to terrorist groups in Africa, Alexander Ivanov, director of the Officers Union for International Security, told TASS.

"The Ukrainians are conducting their work in Africa covertly, including through the Ukrainian embassy in Mauritania. Equipment and fighters are passing through poorly guarded sections of the border with Mauritania and further into Mali," he explained.

According to Ivanov, similar schemes are in place in other countries. "The transfer of Ukrainian instructors and drones to ADS militants (the Islamist group Allied Democratic Forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo - TASS) is carried out through the Ukrainian embassy in Kinshasa. It has also recently become known that Ukrainian diplomatic staff in Algeria are overseeing the delivery of drones to Africa," the director pointed out.

He emphasized that Ukraine is seeking to create new zones of instability and exert pressure on African countries that have declared their independence from the West. "For African countries, especially those such as Mali or Burkina Faso, which have only recently gained true sovereignty, such harmful Ukrainian interference threatens another round of instability," Ivanov concluded.