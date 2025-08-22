Leaders of more than 20 countries to attend SCO summit — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. The heads of state and government of more than 20 countries and 10 international organizations will participate in the SCO summit in Tianjin, China’s Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin said.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with the heads of more than 20 foreign countries and ten international organizations on the banks of the Hai River to summarize the successful experience of the SCO, promote its development and restructuring, and unite its participants for cooperation and joint work," the diplomat said.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, President of Iran Masoud Peseshkian, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet, President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzou, Prime Minister of Nepal Sharma Oli, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of Egypt Mostafa Madbouly, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymuhamedov, President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chin will attend.

Heads of international organizations and multilateral mechanisms, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are invited to the event.

The SCO summit will be held on August 31 - September 1.