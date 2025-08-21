GENEVA, August 21. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine will be resolved by military means rather than diplomacy — and not in Kiev’s favor, University of Chicago professor John Mearsheimer said in an interview with Swiss magazine Die Weltwoche.

"I think that if anything the morally correct thing to do, as well as the strategically correct thing to do from Ukraine's point of view, is to end the war. But apparently that's not happening, at least diplomatically. I think it will end militarily, but not to Ukraine's advantage," Mearsheimer believes.

In his view, Kiev now faces only bad options, with no good alternatives remaining. Ending the conflict, he said, would be the least painful choice for Ukraine, as it would help the country avoid further losses of territory and people. However, Mearsheimer noted, Vladimir Zelensky and European leaders do not share this position.