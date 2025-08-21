Ukraine's Zelensky rejects recognizing Russian as state language for conflict settlement

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Kiev has no intention to grant Russian the status of an official language as part of a settlement of the Ukraine conflict, Vladimir Zelensky said at a meeting with journalists, according to the RBC Ukraine media outlet.

"We have only one official language – Ukrainian. Russians may say whatever they want. I think they are making such ultimatums to complicate the negotiation process," he said in response to a question by reporters.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Zelensky should first scrap the laws he had introduced that discriminate and literally exterminate the rights of the Russian-speaking population in Ukraine before coming to the negotiating table with Russia.