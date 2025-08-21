MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian leadership's policy towards the population is even worse than that of the Nazis, Dejan Beric, a Serbian sniper who participated in the hostilities in Donbass, said on the TASS platform.

Beric recorded a video message regarding the adoption of a declaration for the release of 368 individuals imprisoned for political reasons in Ukraine.

"When I was little, we were taught about how the Nazis behaved and what they did to people who didn't think like them. They burned these people alive. They burned the books they used to study and sent those people to concentration camps. All of this is happening now in Ukraine. It's all the same. The Ukrainians and their government have gone a step further, even forbidding people from speaking their native language. They have spoken Russian all their lives," the sniper emphasized.

He noted that at the moment, a large number of cases of torture and murder of dissidents by the Kiev regime have been documented. In his opinion, there is "neither pride nor honor" in these actions of the authorities.

"Lock up a priest, then send him to war. Imprison people who think differently, then hang or kill them. Beat them. This is what is happening in Ukraine today. It is a terrible situation, and I very much hope that the international community, especially the UN, will resolve it," Beric emphasized.