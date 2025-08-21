Rubio to hold talks with security advisers from Ukraine, Europe — NYT

NEW YORK, August 21. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio who also serves as interim national security adviser will hold "sensitive diplomatic conversations" with national security advisers from Ukraine and Europe, the New York Times (NYT) reported.

Citing a high-ranking US administration official, the newspaper said that Rubio’s meeting with his colleagues from Ukraine and some allied European countries will take place on Thursday and will discuss the details of a peace deal on Ukraine.

The media outlet did not specify as to where and in what format the talks will take place.