Trump says one should 'play to win or don’t play at all'

WASHINGTON, August 18. /TASS/. Commenting on the situation in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump said that one should either play to win or not play at all.

"I was the one who ended six wars, in just six months. I was the one who obliterated Iran's nuclear facilities. Play to win, or don't play at all!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

These words were also spoken ahead of Trump's meeting with European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky at the White House.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as retaliation for the aggressive actions taken by Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, launching air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria before starting a ground operation in the Palestinian enclave. According to the latest information from the Israeli side, radicals in the Gaza Strip continue to hold 50 hostages, 20 of whom are known to be alive. The fighting continues to this day.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire.