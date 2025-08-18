Nearly 780,000 Syrian refugees return home since December 2024 — UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. Almost 780,000 Syrians have returned to their homeland since the change of power in the country in December 2024, and more than 1.6 million internally displaced persons have also returned to their former places of residence, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' information service, Reliefweb, reported, citing the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"As of August 14, 2025, UNHCR estimates that 779,473 Syrians have crossed back to Syria via neighboring countries since December 8, 2024," the office said. During the same period, "1,694,418 internally displaced persons have returned to their homes in Syria."

From August 6 to 12, 776 people received transportation assistance at Syrian border crossing points. Thus, the total number of returnees who received support in 2025 reached 13,179.

At the end of November 2024, armed opposition groups launched a large-scale offensive against Syrian army positions. On December 8, they entered Damascus and Bashar Assad resigned as president and left the country. Ahmed al-Sharaa became the de facto leader of Syria. On January 29, 2025, al-Sharaa declared himself acting president during the transition period, which he specified would last four to five years.