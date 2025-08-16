Putin-Trump meeting between was good for reset of Russia-US relations — Indian expert

NEW DELHI, August 16. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in Alaska put an end to Russia's isolation and was useful for resetting Russian-American relations, filling them with content, Robinder Sachdev, president of the Indian analytical center Imagindia Institute, told TASS.

"The Trump-Putin meeting, I think it was a very good start. The one thing it has done, I think, has ended the isolation of Russia from the world community. So that's a very welcome sign that the world is not dividing into various camps and poles. It ends Russia's isolation. Russia is back at the table in the community of nations," the analyst said.

According to the expert, both leaders shared two "big picture objectives."

"One was a reset, a reboot of Russia-America relations. And second was the topic of the Ukraine conflict. I think on the first topic, that is a reset of Russia-America relations, the summit has proved to be very useful for both. It's clear that there was some progress or much progress on the count of improving or adding substance to Russia-America relations in sectors, even business," Sachdev said.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, according to the exert, "expecting that a ceasefire would have been announced today and then a peace formula worked out later was impractical."

"The order would be the reverse, that is first a peace formula developed, and when there's an understanding on the formula and the roadmap ahead on the peace formula, then ceasefire comes. So, what we've seen today as an outcome is that a roadmap, it seems, has been drawn up between the US and Russia. The agenda items have been highlighted and much more must have been done as to what are the contours of a formula or what are the outstanding points of a formula for which both leaders have committed to meet very soon, actually, and perhaps in Moscow," Sachdev said.

Talks in Anchorage

On August 15, a summit between Russia and the US took place at a military base in Alaska. The talks lasted more than three hours and included several formats: one-on-one in the American leader's limousine en route to the main venue and in a small group of "three on three." The Russian delegation included Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, while the US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Following the talks, Putin told the press that the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict was the main topic of the summit. The Russian leader also called for a new beginning in bilateral relations and a return to cooperation. He invited Trump to Moscow. For his part, the US president announced the progress achieved in the talks but noted that the two sides had not reached an agreement on everything.

Later, in an interview with Fox News, Trump rated the Anchorage meeting "a 10 out of 10" and stressed that many positions were agreed upon there, and that what happens next depends on Kiev. The US President also expressed confidence in the possibility of working out a deal on Ukraine in the near future.