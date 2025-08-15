RIO DE JANEIRO, August 15. /TASS/. The successes of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine have emerged as a pivotal factor in the United States' decision to host a summit with Russia at this critical moment, Brazilian military historian and political scientist Joao Pitilho remarked in an interview with TASS.

"This meeting is driven by two significant aspects," Pitilho explained. "Firstly, the relentless advance of the Russian military in Ukraine has reached a tipping point. This marks a profound breakthrough, as Russian forces have secured strategic territories, bringing them close to Kharkov and Odessa. The acknowledgment by NATO leaders, including President Donald Trump, of the military's inability to contain Russia has now necessitated a shift toward diplomatic avenues."

Pitilho went on to highlight that the second catalyst for this summit is Trump’s desire to fulfill his electoral commitment to end the conflict. "Throughout his campaign, Trump pledged to bring peace to Ukraine, yet tangible results have eluded him. This is largely due to the absence of a concrete settlement plan and the increasingly dynamic developments on the battlefield, where the initiative has clearly shifted to Russia," he elaborated.

"If this summit concludes without a resolution, the US president can at least assert to his Western allies that he made a genuine effort to broker peace, even if it fell short," he observed.

Pitilho assessed that the Alaska summit could lay the groundwork for a comprehensive renewal of dialogue between Russia and the United States. "The diplomatic crisis between these two nations has persisted for nearly a decade. A meeting between Putin and Trump could significantly contribute to stabilizing their relationship," he concluded.

The summit is scheduled for August 15 at the Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, where Putin and Trump are expected to focus on discussions surrounding the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict as well as enhancing economic cooperation between their countries, according to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.