Secretaries of state, finance, trade, as well as CIA chief accompanying Trump to Alaska

WASHINGTON, August 15. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump's delegation for the trip to Anchorage includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff, the White House said.

According to the administration, the delegation comprises 16 officials in total. US Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth are not among them, despite earlier remarks in some Russian media outlets and Telegram channels citing an alleged White House statement that Vance would join the trip. The Guardian also reported that Vance and Hegseth would take part in the meeting.

Trump has already departed for Anchorage for the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.